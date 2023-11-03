Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Stock Experiences 17.65% Monthly Change

In the past week, SLI stock has gone up by 1.82%, with a monthly gain of 17.65% and a quarterly plunge of -38.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.88% for Standard Lithium Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.93% for SLI stock, with a simple moving average of -25.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) is $7.25, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for SLI is 160.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLI on November 03, 2023 was 876.32K shares.

SLI) stock’s latest price update

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.78 in relation to its previous close of 2.91. However, the company has experienced a 1.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-20 that It’s the dream of every investor to make millions from the markets. However, that requires risk taking ability.

SLI Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw -5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -24.26, with -22.82 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.