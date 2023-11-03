Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.14relation to previous closing price of 42.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that The headline numbers for Sprout Social (SPT) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) Right Now?

the 36-month beta value for SPT is at 0.97.

The public float for SPT is 46.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.09% of that float. The average trading volume for SPT on November 03, 2023 was 597.99K shares.

SPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprout Social Inc (SPT) has seen a -1.48% decrease in the past week, with a -11.42% drop in the past month, and a -9.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for SPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.39% for SPT stock, with a simple moving average of -18.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $78 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPT Trading at -12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.69. In addition, Sprout Social Inc saw -24.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Del Preto Joseph, who sale 479 shares at the price of $48.15 back on Oct 03. After this action, Del Preto Joseph now owns 134,630 shares of Sprout Social Inc, valued at $23,065 using the latest closing price.

Howard Justyn Russell, the Chairman and CEO of Sprout Social Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $51.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Howard Justyn Russell is holding 0 shares at $3,892,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.36 for the present operating margin

+76.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.75. Equity return is now at value -33.92, with -16.41 for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.27. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprout Social Inc (SPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.