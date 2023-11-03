Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, SCCO stock has gone up by 4.56%, with a monthly gain of 0.71% and a quarterly plunge of -11.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Southern Copper Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for SCCO’s stock, with a -1.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is above average at 19.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for SCCO is 85.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCCO on November 03, 2023 was 960.95K shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has increased by 2.71 when compared to last closing price of 71.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Southern Copper’s (SCCO) third-quarter 2023 results reflect higher prices for molybdenum, silver and copper.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $91 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.14. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 22.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $81.56 back on Aug 14. After this action, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now owns 3,200 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $195,744 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 5,414 shares at $43,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Equity return is now at value 37.65, with 16.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.