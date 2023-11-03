SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) has decreased by -0.07 when compared to last closing price of 13.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that Smart Global fell far short of revenue and earnings expectations with its latest quarter. The company cited “a challenging global economic environment” while selling an 81% interest in its Smart Brazil operations.

Is It Worth Investing in SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SGH is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SGH is $26.17, which is $12.55 above than the current price. The public float for SGH is 49.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.55% of that float. The average trading volume of SGH on November 03, 2023 was 751.74K shares.

SGH’s Market Performance

SGH’s stock has seen a -2.01% decrease for the week, with a -42.96% drop in the past month and a -49.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.14% for SMART Global Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.29% for SGH’s stock, with a -33.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGH Trading at -36.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -43.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.36. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc saw -8.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Rizvi Ken, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $13.57 back on Oct 23. After this action, Rizvi Ken now owns 165,883 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc, valued at $24,417 using the latest closing price.

Pacheco Jack A, the EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions of SMART Global Holdings Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Pacheco Jack A is holding 202,375 shares at $58,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.35 for the present operating margin

+29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc stands at +0.55. Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 1.18 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In summary, SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.