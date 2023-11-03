SiTime Corp (SITM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.96 compared to its previous closing price of 96.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Brett Perry – Shelton Group IR Rajesh Vashist – CEO Art Chadwick – CFO Conference Call Participants Tore Svanberg – Stifel Quinn Bolton – Needham & Company Suji Desilva – ROTH MKM Doug O’Laughlin – Fabricated Knowledge Tore Svanberg – Stifel Chris Caso – Wolfe Research Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to SiTime’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SiTime Corp (SITM) is $135.00, which is $33.68 above the current market price. The public float for SITM is 16.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SITM on November 03, 2023 was 165.30K shares.

SITM’s Market Performance

The stock of SiTime Corp (SITM) has seen a 6.20% increase in the past week, with a -5.00% drop in the past month, and a -20.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for SITM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for SITM’s stock, with a -8.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SITM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SITM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SITM Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITM rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.03. In addition, SiTime Corp saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITM starting from Assaderaghi Fariborz, who sale 1,026 shares at the price of $101.20 back on Oct 27. After this action, Assaderaghi Fariborz now owns 101,596 shares of SiTime Corp, valued at $103,831 using the latest closing price.

Assaderaghi Fariborz, the of SiTime Corp, sale 1,026 shares at $107.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Assaderaghi Fariborz is holding 102,622 shares at $110,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.69 for the present operating margin

+64.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiTime Corp stands at +8.20. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.43. Equity return is now at value -8.84, with -8.35 for asset returns.

Based on SiTime Corp (SITM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SiTime Corp (SITM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.