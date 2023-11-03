Should You Invest in Imax Corp (IMAX) Now?

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IMAX is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMAX is $24.41, which is $5.85 above the current market price. The public float for IMAX is 44.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume for IMAX on November 03, 2023 was 529.44K shares.

IMAX stock's latest price update

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.60relation to previous closing price of 18.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-26 that Analysts at Wedbush believe IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will likely outperform full-year estimates after reporting a record third quarter for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). They believe the cinema equipment provider is on track to top its fiscal 2023 guidance on EBITDA margins in the mid-30s, installations of 110 to 130 screens, and total box office takings of $1.1 billion.

IMAX’s Market Performance

Imax Corp (IMAX) has experienced a 1.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.75% drop in the past month, and a -3.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for IMAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for IMAX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $24 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMAX Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.30. In addition, Imax Corp saw 26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from PABLO CALAMERA, who sale 3,516 shares at the price of $18.98 back on Jul 28. After this action, PABLO CALAMERA now owns 30,813 shares of Imax Corp, valued at $66,734 using the latest closing price.

GELFOND RICHARD L, the Chief Executive Officer of Imax Corp, sale 100,000 shares at $20.95 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that GELFOND RICHARD L is holding 388,678 shares at $2,094,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imax Corp stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.07, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Based on Imax Corp (IMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.41. Total debt to assets is 33.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imax Corp (IMAX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.