Should You Invest in Golar Lng (GLNG) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for GLNG is $33.59, which is $10.39 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 100.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for GLNG on November 03, 2023 was 836.91K shares.

Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG)’s stock price has increased by 3.29 compared to its previous closing price of 22.46. However, the company has seen a 1.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that Introducing dividend payments and a share buyback program showcase the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. Redeployment of FLNG Hilli and potential new FLNG projects will keep the Company on a growth trajectory. Any share price weakness between $20.00 and $21.00, if materializes, presents an enticing buying opportunity for investors.

GLNG’s Market Performance

Golar Lng (GLNG) has seen a 1.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.17% gain in the past month and a -4.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for GLNG’s stock, with a 3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLNG Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.36. In addition, Golar Lng saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar Lng stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.07. Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Golar Lng (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golar Lng (GLNG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.