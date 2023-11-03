Should You Invest in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for DK is $29.85, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for DK is 63.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.85% of that float. The average trading volume for DK on November 03, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

DK stock's latest price update

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.20 in relation to its previous close of 26.68. However, the company has experienced a 7.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Energy stocks like REPX, CIVI, DK and DVN have the potential to deliver better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

DK’s Market Performance

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) has experienced a 7.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.13% rise in the past month, and a -1.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for DK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.69% for DK’s stock, with a 7.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DK Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.15. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Tolson Laurie Z., who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $26.67 back on Aug 25. After this action, Tolson Laurie Z. now owns 12,340 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc, valued at $72,009 using the latest closing price.

Soreq Avigal, the President & CEO of Delek US Holdings Inc, purchase 6,775 shares at $22.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Soreq Avigal is holding 94,400 shares at $153,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.40 for the present operating margin

+4.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value -5.13, with -0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 341.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.37. Total debt to assets is 39.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.