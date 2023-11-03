Should You Invest in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Now?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PLAY is at 2.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLAY is $51.25, which is $16.28 above the current market price. The public float for PLAY is 41.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.05% of that float. The average trading volume for PLAY on November 03, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

PLAY stock's latest price update

The stock price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has surged by 2.37 when compared to previous closing price of 34.16, but the company has seen a 2.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

PLAY’s Market Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) has experienced a 2.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.35% drop in the past month, and a -18.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for PLAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.22% for PLAY stock, with a simple moving average of -9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLAY Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.01. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Mulleady John, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $36.40 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mulleady John now owns 68,312 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, valued at $273,000 using the latest closing price.

Griffith Michael J, the Director of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, sale 6,470 shares at $35.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Griffith Michael J is holding 33,546 shares at $227,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc stands at +6.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29. Equity return is now at value 40.87, with 3.71 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 697.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.46. Total debt to assets is 76.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 679.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.