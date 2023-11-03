Should You Invest in Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) Now?

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CWEN is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CWEN is $30.20, which is $7.43 above the current market price. The public float for CWEN is 80.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for CWEN on November 03, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

CWEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) has increased by 2.94 when compared to last closing price of 22.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CWEN’s Market Performance

CWEN’s stock has risen by 1.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.16% and a quarterly drop of -8.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Clearway Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.80% for CWEN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CWEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWEN Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +21.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWEN rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, Clearway Energy Inc saw -28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWEN starting from Sotos Christopher S, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $23.68 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sotos Christopher S now owns 31,100 shares of Clearway Energy Inc, valued at $94,720 using the latest closing price.

TotalEnergies SE, the Director of Clearway Energy Inc, purchase 71,980 shares at $31.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that TotalEnergies SE is holding 172,601 shares at $2,242,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWEN

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.