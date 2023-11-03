Should You Invest in Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for ALKT is $22.20, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for ALKT is 48.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume for ALKT on November 03, 2023 was 267.76K shares.

ALKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) has surged by 10.23 when compared to previous closing price of 17.60, but the company has seen a 4.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ALKT’s Market Performance

ALKT’s stock has risen by 4.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.12% and a quarterly rise of 20.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Alkami Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.99% for ALKT’s stock, with a 25.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALKT Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc saw 32.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from Bohanon Stephen, who sale 21,049 shares at the price of $17.90 back on Sep 06. After this action, Bohanon Stephen now owns 678,232 shares of Alkami Technology Inc, valued at $376,743 using the latest closing price.

Bohanon Stephen, the Chief Strategy & Product Offr. of Alkami Technology Inc, sale 19,460 shares at $18.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Bohanon Stephen is holding 457,436 shares at $350,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.38 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkami Technology Inc stands at -28.69. The total capital return value is set at -17.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.67. Equity return is now at value -16.97, with -11.39 for asset returns.

Based on Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.75. Total debt to assets is 20.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.