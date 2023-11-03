Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 46.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-30 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Management will host a conference call with investors to discuss the results and corporate updates at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-777-2509 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5413). Participants may pre-register for the conference cal.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MCRB is also noteworthy at 2.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MCRB is $8.54, which is $8.46 above than the current price. The public float for MCRB is 96.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.69% of that float. The average trading volume of MCRB on November 03, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

MCRB’s Market Performance

The stock of Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has seen a -0.73% decrease in the past week, with a -34.61% drop in the past month, and a -70.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.09% for MCRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.44% for MCRB’s stock, with a -69.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCRB Trading at -41.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.69%, as shares sank -21.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB rose by +10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4749. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc saw -75.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Shaff Eric D., who sale 8,552 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Oct 30. After this action, Shaff Eric D. now owns 115,620 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,545 using the latest closing price.

von Moltke Lisa, the See Remarks of Seres Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,232 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that von Moltke Lisa is holding 9,513 shares at $5,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3443.97 for the present operating margin

-66.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc stands at -3509.50. The total capital return value is set at -138.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.68. Equity return is now at value -671.83, with -45.15 for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,507.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.78. Total debt to assets is 46.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,470.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.