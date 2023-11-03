SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) has surged by 0.53 when compared to previous closing price of 7.61, but the company has seen a -5.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Although the revenue and EPS for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEMR is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) is $11.33, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for SEMR is 28.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. On November 03, 2023, SEMR’s average trading volume was 210.29K shares.

SEMR’s Market Performance

SEMR stock saw a decrease of -5.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.64% for SEMR’s stock, with a -14.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEMR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SEMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEMR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10.50 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEMR Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEMR fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, SEMrush Holdings Inc saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEMR starting from Levin Eugenie, who sale 8,798 shares at the price of $7.74 back on Nov 02. After this action, Levin Eugenie now owns 113,371 shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc, valued at $68,081 using the latest closing price.

Melnikov Dmitry, the Director of SEMrush Holdings Inc, sale 5,196 shares at $8.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Melnikov Dmitry is holding 1,573,836 shares at $43,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.88 for the present operating margin

+80.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEMrush Holdings Inc stands at -13.31. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.58. Equity return is now at value -9.53, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.94. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.