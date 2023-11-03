scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) has decreased by -3.82 when compared to last closing price of 5.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) is $19.33, which is $14.3 above the current market price. The public float for SCPH is 23.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCPH on November 03, 2023 was 228.26K shares.

SCPH’s Market Performance

SCPH’s stock has seen a -11.29% decrease for the week, with a -20.54% drop in the past month and a -38.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for scPharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.89% for SCPH’s stock, with a -39.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCPH Trading at -25.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -24.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH fell by -11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc saw -29.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 762,380 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,328,328 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $4,002,495 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

The total capital return value is set at -39.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.57. Equity return is now at value -86.20, with -51.66 for asset returns.

Based on scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 51.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 30.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.