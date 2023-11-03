Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) has increased by 43.73 when compared to last closing price of 12.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brendon Frey – ICR, IR Jason Brooks – Chief Executive Officer Tom Robertson – Chief Operating Officer Sarah O’Connor – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ethan Saghi – BTIG Jeff Lick – B. Riley Financials Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) Right Now?

Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RCKY is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RCKY is $18.00, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for RCKY is 6.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume for RCKY on November 03, 2023 was 40.79K shares.

RCKY’s Market Performance

RCKY’s stock has seen a 38.56% increase for the week, with a 29.63% rise in the past month and a -11.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for Rocky Brands, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.16% for RCKY’s stock, with a -15.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RCKY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCKY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCKY Trading at 20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +33.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKY rose by +38.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, Rocky Brands, Inc saw -23.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKY starting from Smith Dwight Eric, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $19.48 back on Aug 18. After this action, Smith Dwight Eric now owns 4,299 shares of Rocky Brands, Inc, valued at $19,480 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dwight Eric, the Director of Rocky Brands, Inc, purchase 400 shares at $19.63 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Smith Dwight Eric is holding 2,442 shares at $7,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.72 for the present operating margin

+36.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocky Brands, Inc stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 9.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY), the company’s capital structure generated 124.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.45. Total debt to assets is 45.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.