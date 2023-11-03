Robert Half Inc (RHI) Stock Records 0.96% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, RHI stock has gone up by 3.45%, with a monthly gain of 3.04% and a quarterly surge of 0.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Robert Half Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.41% for RHI’s stock, with a 0.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Robert Half Inc (RHI) by analysts is $74.25, which is -$1.58 below the current market price. The public float for RHI is 102.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of RHI was 765.18K shares.

RHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) has increased by 2.50 when compared to last closing price of 73.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that The 4 factor dividend growth strategy aims to blend the ease of investing in an ETF with the appeal of holding individual stocks. The strategy focuses on high-quality companies with above-average dividend yields to generate market-beating returns. The strategy has shown mixed results so far, outperforming the market in some months but underperforming in others.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $76 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RHI Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.88. In addition, Robert Half Inc saw 2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 14,751 shares at the price of $75.15 back on Aug 29. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 209,927 shares of Robert Half Inc, valued at $1,108,513 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half Inc, sale 2,050 shares at $74.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 12,934 shares at $151,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half Inc stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 56.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.08. Equity return is now at value 30.71, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half Inc (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Robert Half Inc (RHI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.