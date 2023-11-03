Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) by analysts is $28.05, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 658.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.10% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of RIVN was 35.15M shares.

RIVN) stock’s latest price update

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 17.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-02 that The Federal Reserve held the federal funds rate steady again, which has some speculating about when the central bank may start reducing it. If the economy remains strong, that could be good for auto demand.

RIVN’s Market Performance

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has experienced a 12.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.70% drop in the past month, and a -26.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for RIVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $29 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.76. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc saw -2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,265 shares at the price of $24.24 back on Sep 15. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 173,030 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc, valued at $79,144 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc, sale 3,625 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 72,304 shares at $49,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.20. Equity return is now at value -41.92, with -32.04 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.