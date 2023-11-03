Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for RPTX is 31.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.93% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of RPTX was 189.61K shares.

RPTX) stock’s latest price update

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.72 in relation to its previous close of 3.49. However, the company has experienced a 3.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

RPTX’s Market Performance

RPTX’s stock has risen by 3.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -59.19% and a quarterly drop of -57.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.49% for Repare Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.12% for RPTX’s stock, with a -63.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPTX Trading at -57.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares sank -56.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPTX rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Repare Therapeutics Inc saw -75.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPTX starting from Zinda Michael, who sale 6,404 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Jun 07. After this action, Zinda Michael now owns 62,987 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc, valued at $77,040 using the latest closing price.

Zinda Michael, the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of Repare Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,200 shares at $12.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Zinda Michael is holding 69,391 shares at $14,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPTX

Equity return is now at value -1.31, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.