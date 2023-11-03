ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) is $672.61, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 145.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNW on November 03, 2023 was 598.75K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.36 in relation to its previous close of 5.62. However, the company has experienced a 7.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Oil prices are rising again but the energy sector remains volatile. The unpredictability in the sector isn’t merely a blip but reflects deeper concerns plaguing the sector, which highlights the importance of energy stocks to sell.

RNW’s Market Performance

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has seen a 7.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.53% gain in the past month and a 1.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for RNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.41% for RNW’s stock, with a 9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNW Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +26.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw 10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.14 for the present operating margin

+63.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global plc stands at -6.16. Equity return is now at value -1.73, with -0.27 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.