Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.27 in comparison to its previous close of 7.99, however, the company has experienced a 25.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants G.J. Hart – President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Wilson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Todd Brooks – Benchmark Company Alex Slagle – Jefferies Andrew Wolf – CL King Operator Good afternoon, everyone.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RRGB is also noteworthy at 2.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RRGB is $15.50, which is $6.21 above than the current price. The public float for RRGB is 14.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.61% of that float. The average trading volume of RRGB on November 03, 2023 was 349.50K shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stock saw an increase of 25.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.80% and a quarterly increase of -30.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.62% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.40% for RRGB’s stock, with a -19.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRGB Trading at 6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB rose by +25.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc saw 66.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Archon Capital Management LLC, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $7.57 back on Oct 04. After this action, Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,692 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, valued at $45,420 using the latest closing price.

Archon Capital Management LLC, the 10% Owner of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $7.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Archon Capital Management LLC is holding 1,864,692 shares at $371,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+9.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc stands at -6.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.96. Equity return is now at value -240.35, with -6.29 for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 12,225.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.19. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,260.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.