reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -88.08% for AIRE’s stock, with a -88.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) Right Now?

The public float for AIRE is 5.15M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIRE on November 03, 2023 was 58.72K shares.

AIRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) has decreased by -40.57 when compared to last closing price of 17.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -77.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AIRE Trading at -88.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.19% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRE fell by -77.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, reAlpha Tech Corp. saw -97.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.