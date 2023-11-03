Real-Time Update: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, KC stock has gone up by 10.20%, with a monthly gain of 5.97% and a quarterly plunge of -22.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.77% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.26% for KC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) is $40.15, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for KC is 235.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KC on November 03, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) has increased by 3.33 when compared to last closing price of 4.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-13 that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud-based services to Asia-based companies. The company’s revenue continues to decline and operating losses remain high despite efforts to grow AI capabilities and reduce customer dependence. The global cloud services market is expected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2031, driving the potential for growth in Kingsoft Cloud.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KC Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR saw 29.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -32.50. The total capital return value is set at -17.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.92. Equity return is now at value -27.09, with -13.72 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.29. Total debt to assets is 12.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.