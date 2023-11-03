Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is 53.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYN is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) is $32.80, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for RYN is 146.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On November 03, 2023, RYN’s average trading volume was 534.78K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

RYN) stock’s latest price update

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.55 in relation to its previous close of 25.16. However, the company has experienced a 12.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Rayonier’s (RYN) New Zealand Timber and Real Estate segments’ pro-forma operating income improve year over year, while its Southern Timber and Pacific Northwest Timber segments show weakness.

RYN’s Market Performance

RYN’s stock has risen by 12.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.85% and a quarterly drop of -11.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Rayonier Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.84% for RYN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.10% for the last 200 days.

RYN Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYN rose by +12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.30. In addition, Rayonier Inc. saw -13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYN starting from NUNES DAVID L, who sale 16,454 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NUNES DAVID L now owns 74,901 shares of Rayonier Inc., valued at $608,810 using the latest closing price.

NUNES DAVID L, the Chief Executive Officer of Rayonier Inc., sale 7,178 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that NUNES DAVID L is holding 91,355 shares at $258,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.53 for the present operating margin

+41.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Inc. stands at +11.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 4.46, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Inc. (RYN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.35. Total debt to assets is 42.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.