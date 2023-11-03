Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has seen a 3.30% increase in the past week, with a 7.94% gain in the past month, and a -9.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for PB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.62% for PB’s stock, with a -7.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Right Now?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PB is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PB is $62.63, which is $6.23 above the current market price. The public float for PB is 89.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume for PB on November 03, 2023 was 630.64K shares.

PB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) has increased by 3.58 when compared to last closing price of 54.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Higher non-interest income, no provisions and robust loan and deposit balance aid Prosperity Bancshares’ (PB) Q3 earnings while a decline in NII and rise in expenses act as spoilsport.

Analysts’ Opinion of PB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PB Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PB rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.06. In addition, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. saw -22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PB starting from LORD L. JACK, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $62.04 back on May 01. After this action, LORD L. JACK now owns 33,125 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., valued at $310,200 using the latest closing price.

TIMANUS H E JR, the Chairman of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $61.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that TIMANUS H E JR is holding 203,891 shares at $61,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stands at +42.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 6.77, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.