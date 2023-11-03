Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for PRCT is 43.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRCT on November 03, 2023 was 452.90K shares.

PRCT) stock’s latest price update

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT)’s stock price has plunge by 18.37relation to previous closing price of 27.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 24.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PRCT’s Market Performance

Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has experienced a 24.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.09% rise in the past month, and a -6.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.73% for PRCT’s stock, with a -2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $42 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRCT Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT rose by +24.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.31. In addition, Procept BioRobotics Corp saw -21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Nouri Alaleh, who sale 7,903 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jul 27. After this action, Nouri Alaleh now owns 46,933 shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp, valued at $316,129 using the latest closing price.

Waters Kevin, the EVP, CFO of Procept BioRobotics Corp, sale 22,631 shares at $35.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Waters Kevin is holding 33,523 shares at $794,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Equity return is now at value -40.98, with -28.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.