Portland General Electric Co (POR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for POR is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for POR is $47.38, which is $5.65 above the current price. The public float for POR is 100.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POR on November 03, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

POR) stock’s latest price update

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR)’s stock price has increased by 1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 40.93. However, the company has seen a 2.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Nick White – Manager, Investor Relations Maria Pope – President & Chief Executive Officer Joe Trpik – Senior Vice President of Finance & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Shahriar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners Richard Sunderland – JPMorgan Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America Nicholas Campanella – Barclays Gregg Orrill – UBS Andrew Levi – HITE Hedge Asset Management Travis Miller – Morningstar, Inc Operator Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Portland General Electric Company’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call.

POR’s Market Performance

POR’s stock has risen by 2.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.67% and a quarterly drop of -10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Portland General Electric Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.56% for POR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

POR Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.78. In addition, Portland General Electric Co saw -14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Mersereau Anne Frances, who sale 10,891 shares at the price of $44.16 back on Aug 25. After this action, Mersereau Anne Frances now owns 7,071 shares of Portland General Electric Co, valued at $480,947 using the latest closing price.

Mersereau Anne Frances, the Vice President of Portland General Electric Co, sale 1,071 shares at $46.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Mersereau Anne Frances is holding 17,962 shares at $50,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.67 for the present operating margin

+4.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Co stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at -6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 2.06 for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Co (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 143.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 37.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Portland General Electric Co (POR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.