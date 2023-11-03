Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) Stock Experiences 4.78% Monthly Change

The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has gone up by 0.11% for the week, with a 4.78% rise in the past month and a -4.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for PNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.88% for PNW’s stock, with a -3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) Right Now?

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PNW is 0.51.

The public float for PNW is 113.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNW on November 03, 2023 was 792.16K shares.

PNW) stock’s latest price update

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 75.57. However, the company has seen a 0.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Pinnacle West’s (PNW) third-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues increase year over year. Total operational and maintenance expenses decline during the same period.

PNW Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.67. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. saw -1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Geisler Theodore N, who sale 1,484 shares at the price of $79.93 back on Aug 24. After this action, Geisler Theodore N now owns 6,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., valued at $118,616 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Theodore N, the President, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., sale 7 shares at $79.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Geisler Theodore N is holding 0 shares at $558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stands at +11.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 6.83, with 1.75 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 146.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.48. Total debt to assets is 39.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.