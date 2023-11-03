Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC) is above average at 193.58x. The 36-month beta value for PPC is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PPC is $28.25, which is $2.64 above than the current price. The public float for PPC is 40.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.61% of that float. The average trading volume of PPC on November 03, 2023 was 797.04K shares.

PPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC) has decreased by -0.04 when compared to last closing price of 25.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

PPC’s Market Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) has experienced a 5.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.44% rise in the past month, and a 1.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for PPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.79% for PPC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $28 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PPC Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.31. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. saw 7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Sandri Fabio, who sale 12,234 shares at the price of $24.36 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sandri Fabio now owns 248,111 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., valued at $298,020 using the latest closing price.

Galvanoni Matthew R, the Chief Financial Officer of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., sale 2,805 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Galvanoni Matthew R is holding 31,053 shares at $68,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.77 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 18.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.15. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.22. Total debt to assets is 37.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.