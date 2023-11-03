Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is $14.00, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for PMT is 85.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PMT on November 03, 2023 was 623.09K shares.

PMT) stock’s latest price update

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT)’s stock price has plunge by 3.07relation to previous closing price of 13.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 25.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago.

PMT’s Market Performance

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has experienced a 25.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.31% rise in the past month, and a 6.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for PMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.81% for PMT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.23% for the last 200 days.

PMT Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT rose by +25.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust saw 8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Lynch Catherine A., who purchase 533 shares at the price of $12.45 back on Oct 27. After this action, Lynch Catherine A. now owns 25,089 shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $6,638 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Catherine A., the Director of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchase 829 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Lynch Catherine A. is holding 24,556 shares at $9,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value 7.61, with 1.11 for asset returns.

Based on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.