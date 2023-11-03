Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for PKOH is $15.50, which is -$12.35 below the current market price. The public float for PKOH is 8.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume for PKOH on November 03, 2023 was 38.76K shares.

PKOH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) has jumped by 21.30 compared to previous close of 22.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that In rough markets it’s important to keep and eye out for overbought stocks. Finding the right timing to buy and sell stocks will always be a sought-after skill by any investor searching for that holy grail.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PKOH’s Market Performance

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) has seen a 24.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.76% gain in the past month and a 50.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for PKOH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.26% for PKOH’s stock, with a 67.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PKOH Trading at 36.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +42.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKOH rose by +24.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.83. In addition, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. saw 127.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKOH starting from Hanna Howard W IV, who purchase 810 shares at the price of $18.30 back on Aug 14. After this action, Hanna Howard W IV now owns 25,155 shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., valued at $14,823 using the latest closing price.

CRAWFORD MATTHEW V, the CEO, COB, President of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., sale 1,000 shares at $16.10 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that CRAWFORD MATTHEW V is holding 822,132 shares at $16,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.24 for the present operating margin

+14.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. stands at +0.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 7.12, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH), the company’s capital structure generated 298.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.91. Total debt to assets is 53.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 272.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.