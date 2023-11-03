Paramount Global (PARA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for PARA is 576.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PARA on November 03, 2023 was 11.78M shares.

PARA) stock’s latest price update

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)’s stock price has increased by 10.36 compared to its previous closing price of 11.92. However, the company has seen a 22.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jaime Morris – EVP, IR Bob Bakish – President and CEO Naveen Chopra – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Morris – Guggenheim Ben Swinburne – Morgan Stanley Jessica Reif Ehrlich – Bank of America Rich Greenfield – LightShed Partners Brett Feldman – Goldman Sachs Phil Cusick – JPMorgan John Hodulik – UBS Bryan Kraft – Deutsche Bank Operator Good afternoon. My name is Nadia, and I’ll be the conference operator today.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PARA’s Market Performance

Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a 22.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.72% gain in the past month and a -18.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for PARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.58% for PARA stock, with a simple moving average of -23.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARA Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA rose by +22.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Paramount Global saw -22.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -7.02, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.