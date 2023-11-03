Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PCRX stock has gone up by 6.96%, with a monthly gain of 1.85% and a quarterly plunge of -26.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Pacira BioSciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for PCRX’s stock, with a -23.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) by analysts is $53.22, which is $25.48 above the current market price. The public float for PCRX is 45.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.72% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PCRX was 493.07K shares.

PCRX) stock’s latest price update

Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.11 in comparison to its previous close of 28.31, however, the company has experienced a 6.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Pacira (PCRX) announces weaker-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. The company streamlines its 2023 guidance for net Exparel sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCRX Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.91. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc saw -24.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from WINSTON ROY, who sale 509 shares at the price of $34.88 back on Aug 02. After this action, WINSTON ROY now owns 52,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc, valued at $17,751 using the latest closing price.

Riker Lauren Bullaro, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Pacira BioSciences Inc, sale 643 shares at $38.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Riker Lauren Bullaro is holding 22,687 shares at $25,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value -0.58, with -0.28 for asset returns.

Based on Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 45.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.