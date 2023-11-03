Ouster Inc (OUST) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ouster Inc (OUST) by analysts is $9.86, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 20.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.53% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of OUST was 648.81K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

OUST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) has jumped by 14.29 compared to previous close of 3.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Lidar companies’ sustainability is crucial for investment; many may need equity sales to survive. Revenue forecasts and cash expenditures play a significant role in determining a company’s potential for profitability and longevity. Only Luminar and Ouster show financial resilience and the potential to achieve profitability by 2026, while other companies may require additional funding.

OUST’s Market Performance

Ouster Inc (OUST) has experienced a 10.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.30% drop in the past month, and a -22.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for OUST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for OUST’s stock, with a -37.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OUST Trading at -8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Ouster Inc saw -49.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from SPENCER DARIEN, who sale 243 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Sep 18. After this action, SPENCER DARIEN now owns 261,781 shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $1,130 using the latest closing price.

BOULET VIRGINIA, the Director of Ouster Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that BOULET VIRGINIA is holding 153,089 shares at $46,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc stands at -337.71. The total capital return value is set at -57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.26. Equity return is now at value -168.84, with -117.38 for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 32.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 21.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.