Open Text Corp (OTEX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Open Text Corp (OTEX) has seen a 6.72% increase in the past week, with a -0.38% drop in the past month, and a -6.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for OTEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for OTEX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) Right Now?

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Open Text Corp (OTEX) is $48.20, which is $13.74 above the current market price. The public float for OTEX is 264.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTEX on November 03, 2023 was 502.00K shares.

OTEX) stock’s latest price update

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.93relation to previous closing price of 33.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Although the innovation space generally focuses on growth, these tech stocks that pay dividends prove that the sector is more diverse than advertised. Essentially, investors can get the best of both worlds, leveraging the power of digitalization combined with passive income.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTEX Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.01. In addition, Open Text Corp saw 16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corp stands at +3.35. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.44. Equity return is now at value 3.74, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corp (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 230.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Open Text Corp (OTEX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.