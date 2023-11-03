Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.18 in comparison to its previous close of 2.87, however, the company has experienced a -1.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced presentations featuring APX3330 and phentolamine ophthalmic solution at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2023) to take place in San Francisco, California on November 3-6, 2023. In addition, Jay Pepose, M.D. Ph.D., Chief Medical Advisor at Ocuphire, will provide a corporate overview at the Eyecelerator AAO 2023 Retina Showcase in San Francisco, California on November 2, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) Right Now?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OCUP is at 0.24.

The public float for OCUP is 20.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.37% of that float. The average trading volume for OCUP on November 03, 2023 was 230.29K shares.

OCUP’s Market Performance

The stock of Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) has seen a -1.26% decrease in the past week, with a -15.64% drop in the past month, and a -31.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for OCUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.44% for OCUP’s stock, with a -31.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCUP Trading at -22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc saw -22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+99.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocuphire Pharma Inc stands at +44.89. The total capital return value is set at 52.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.26. Equity return is now at value 71.35, with 60.81 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 16.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.