Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) is 21.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NSC is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) is $227.20, which is $35.34 above the current market price. The public float for NSC is 225.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On November 03, 2023, NSC’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

NSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) has surged by 0.88 when compared to previous closing price of 190.19, but the company has seen a 3.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Dividend investing happens, whether the stock market is up or down, whether the fed raises interest rates or lowers, inflation or deflation. UPS is projecting to earn between $85 billion to $100 billion in revenue, just large amounts, even during a tough year that we have all been through. NSC is down 25% this year, the stock is at/near the 52 week low, from well over $260 per share.

NSC’s Market Performance

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) has experienced a 3.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month, and a -14.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for NSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for NSC’s stock, with a -10.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $215 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSC Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.09. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corp. saw -22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $209.55 back on Jun 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 30,654 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp., valued at $419,100 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Alan H., the President & CEO of Norfolk Southern Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $224.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Shaw Alan H. is holding 32,776 shares at $448,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Equity return is now at value 16.28, with 5.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.