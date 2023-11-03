News Corp (NWS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of News Corp (NWS) has gone up by 4.05% for the week, with a 7.44% rise in the past month and a 8.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for NWS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.93% for NWS’s stock, with a 13.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) Right Now?

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for News Corp (NWS) is $10.00, which is -$12.1 below the current market price. The public float for NWS is 104.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWS on November 03, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

NWS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) has increased by 2.84 when compared to last closing price of 21.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-16 that CNBC’s Alex Sherman and Julia Boorstin joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss Starboard acquiring stake in News Corp.

NWS Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWS rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.76. In addition, News Corp saw 19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWS starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+40.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corp stands at +1.51. Equity return is now at value 1.83, with 0.87 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, News Corp (NWS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.