Netstreit Corp (NTST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Netstreit Corp (NTST) is $18.06, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for NTST is 68.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTST on November 03, 2023 was 879.83K shares.

NTST stock's latest price update

The stock price of Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) has surged by 5.57 when compared to previous closing price of 14.37, but the company has seen a 10.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that The Triple Net subsector of REITs is broadly opportunistic. NETSTREIT’s stock has fallen 25% year to date, making its AFFO multiple fairly cheap at 11X estimated 2024 AFFO of $1.24. NETSTREIT checks all the boxes for institutional investors, with low debt, a long weighted average lease term, and a high percentage of investment-grade tenants.

NTST’s Market Performance

Netstreit Corp (NTST) has seen a 10.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.33% gain in the past month and a -12.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for NTST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.98% for NTST stock, with a simple moving average of -14.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTST stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for NTST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTST in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $15 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTST Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTST rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, Netstreit Corp saw -17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTST starting from Donlan Daniel P, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $16.92 back on Sep 11. After this action, Donlan Daniel P now owns 2,600 shares of Netstreit Corp, valued at $21,996 using the latest closing price.

Manheimer Mark, the President, CEO and Secretary of Netstreit Corp, purchase 3,181 shares at $17.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Manheimer Mark is holding 140,832 shares at $54,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+35.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netstreit Corp stands at +8.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value 0.69, with 0.46 for asset returns.

Based on Netstreit Corp (NTST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Netstreit Corp (NTST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.