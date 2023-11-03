Netapp Inc (NTAP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The average price predicted for Netapp Inc (NTAP) by analysts is $80.78, which is $6.05 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 208.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of NTAP was 1.80M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has plunge by 1.88relation to previous closing price of 73.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that NetApp’s (NTAP) new BMaaS solution is delivered as an as-a-service model through its Keystone solution.

NTAP’s Market Performance

Netapp Inc (NTAP) has seen a 4.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.80% decline in the past month and a -3.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for NTAP’s stock, with a 5.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTAP Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.41. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $76.26 back on Oct 10. After this action, Kurian George now owns 267,636 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $343,180 using the latest closing price.

O’Callahan Elizabeth M, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 871 shares at $76.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that O’Callahan Elizabeth M is holding 11,899 shares at $66,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Equity return is now at value 158.04, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.