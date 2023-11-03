Navigating the Volatility of Corsair Gaming Inc’s (CRSR) Stock

The stock of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) has gone down by -2.57% for the week, with a -12.53% drop in the past month and a -24.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.82% for CRSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.29% for CRSR stock, with a simple moving average of -24.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) is above average at 428.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) is $19.71, which is $7.21 above the current market price. The public float for CRSR is 42.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRSR on November 03, 2023 was 364.40K shares.

CRSR) stock’s latest price update

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.40relation to previous closing price of 12.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) for the quarter ended September 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRSR Trading at -12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.26. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc saw -7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from Potter Michael G, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, Potter Michael G now owns 51,575 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc, valued at $150,300 using the latest closing price.

La Thi L, the President & COO of Corsair Gaming Inc, sale 4,387 shares at $17.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that La Thi L is holding 222,350 shares at $77,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.95 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc stands at -4.43. The total capital return value is set at -5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.91. Equity return is now at value 0.62, with 0.29 for asset returns.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.12. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.