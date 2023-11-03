Navigating the Volatility of Arteris Inc’s (AIP) Stock

In the past week, AIP stock has gone up by 19.17%, with a monthly decline of -0.16% and a quarterly plunge of -11.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Arteris Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.03% for AIP’s stock, with a 7.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arteris Inc (AIP) is $13.83, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for AIP is 20.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIP on November 03, 2023 was 126.88K shares.

AIP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) has increased by 17.41 when compared to last closing price of 5.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIP Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIP rose by +19.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Arteris Inc saw 47.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIP starting from Hawkins Nicholas B., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Oct 11. After this action, Hawkins Nicholas B. now owns 290,832 shares of Arteris Inc, valued at $122,332 using the latest closing price.

Hawkins Nicholas B., the VP and Chief Financial Officer of Arteris Inc, sale 2,581 shares at $6.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Hawkins Nicholas B. is holding 310,832 shares at $16,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.28 for the present operating margin

+88.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arteris Inc stands at -54.36. The total capital return value is set at -58.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.26. Equity return is now at value -91.08, with -29.02 for asset returns.

Based on Arteris Inc (AIP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.80. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arteris Inc (AIP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.