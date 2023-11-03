Nanobiotix ADR (NBTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Nanobiotix ADR (NASDAQ: NBTX) has dropped by -14.01 compared to previous close of 6.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Craig West – SVP, IR Laurent Levy – Co-Founder & CEO Bart Van Rhijn – CFO Conference Call Participants Lucy Codrington – Jefferies Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Nanobiotix ADR (NASDAQ: NBTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NBTX is 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NBTX is $12.80, The public float for NBTX is 35.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBTX on November 03, 2023 was 41.58K shares.

NBTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Nanobiotix ADR (NBTX) has seen a -12.60% decrease in the past week, with a -40.60% drop in the past month, and a -26.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for NBTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.28% for NBTX’s stock, with a -7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NBTX Trading at -34.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -30.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBTX fell by -12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, Nanobiotix ADR saw 45.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBTX

The total capital return value is set at -102.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -132.54. Equity return is now at value -8035.57, with -66.75 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nanobiotix ADR (NBTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.