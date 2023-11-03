Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, MSI stock has gone up by 2.30%, with a monthly gain of 2.53% and a quarterly surge of 0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Motorola Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for MSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) Right Now?

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) is $315.16, which is $33.99 above the current market price. The public float for MSI is 166.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSI on November 03, 2023 was 637.06K shares.

MSI) stock’s latest price update

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 280.50, however, the company has experienced a 2.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Tim Yocum – VP of IR Greg Brown – Chairman and CEO Jason Winkler – EVP and CFO Jack Molloy – EVP and COO Mahesh Saptharishi – EVP and Chief Technology Officer Conference Call Participants Tim Long – Barclays George Notter – Jefferies Keith Housum – Northcoast Research Adam Tindle – Raymond James Tomer Zilberman – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Meta Marshall – Morgan Stanley Joe Cardoso – JPMorgan Operator Good afternoon and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Motorola Solutions’ Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $330 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSI Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $282.55. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc saw 9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from DENMAN KENNETH D, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $284.58 back on Aug 11. After this action, DENMAN KENNETH D now owns 8,101 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc, valued at $284,649 using the latest closing price.

WINKLER JASON J, the EVP and CFO of Motorola Solutions Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $298.01 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that WINKLER JASON J is holding 6,963 shares at $596,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79. Equity return is now at value 3586.84, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.