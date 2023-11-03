Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) is above average at 12.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) is $10.60, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for MOR is 136.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOR on November 03, 2023 was 188.06K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) has dropped by -7.39 compared to previous close of 8.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-13 that MorphoSys AG’s American depositary receipts MOR, +1.38% gained 2% premarket on Wednesday after the biopharma company said its investigational treatment for endometrial cancer was granted fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The treatment, tulmimetostat, is designed for patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer who have progressed on at least one prior line of treatment.

MOR’s Market Performance

MOR’s stock has fallen by -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.24% and a quarterly drop of -2.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Morphosys AG ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.04% for MOR’s stock, with a 20.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOR Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Morphosys AG ADR saw 110.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.34 for the present operating margin

+79.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphosys AG ADR stands at -54.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.66. Equity return is now at value 2881.09, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Morphosys AG ADR (MOR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.32. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.