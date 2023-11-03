MoneyLion Inc (ML) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of MoneyLion Inc (ML) has gone up by 20.21% for the week, with a 17.79% rise in the past month and a 64.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.51% for ML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.92% for ML’s stock, with a 37.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ML is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ML is $28.33, which is $5.49 above the current market price. The public float for ML is 4.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.54% of that float. The average trading volume for ML on November 03, 2023 was 61.87K shares.

ML) stock’s latest price update

MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.90 in comparison to its previous close of 19.05, however, the company has experienced a 20.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a leader in financial technology powering the next generation of personalized products and content, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. An earnings conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.moneylion.com. Following the call, a replay and transcr.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ML Trading at 11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +20.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.17. In addition, MoneyLion Inc saw 22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Correia Richard, who sale 2,900 shares at the price of $15.56 back on Aug 22. After this action, Correia Richard now owns 190,894 shares of MoneyLion Inc, valued at $45,116 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO and Director of MoneyLion Inc, purchase 83 shares at $14.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 758,775 shares at $1,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -57.81, with -29.65 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MoneyLion Inc (ML) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.