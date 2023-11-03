MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Stock Sees a2.55 Increase

In the past week, MXL stock has gone up by 9.12%, with a monthly decline of -28.05% and a quarterly plunge of -34.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for MaxLinear Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.64% for MXL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MXL is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MaxLinear Inc (MXL) is $23.45, which is $7.78 above the current market price. The public float for MXL is 74.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. On November 03, 2023, MXL’s average trading volume was 894.75K shares.

MXL) stock’s latest price update

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 15.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that MaxLinear’s Q3 sales and earnings results fell short of Wall Street’s targets. The company’s forward guidance was also concerning.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $18 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MXL Trading at -26.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.22. In addition, MaxLinear Inc saw -53.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from LOUGHEED JAMES, who sale 115,944 shares at the price of $40.74 back on Feb 03. After this action, LOUGHEED JAMES now owns 3,921 shares of MaxLinear Inc, valued at $4,723,973 using the latest closing price.

Bollesen Michael, the Vice President of Sales of MaxLinear Inc, sale 5,757 shares at $38.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Bollesen Michael is holding 81,474 shares at $224,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc stands at +11.16. The total capital return value is set at 22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return is now at value -0.54, with -0.31 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 23.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.70. Total debt to assets is 13.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.