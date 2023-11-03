Markel Group Inc (MKL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Markel Group Inc (NYSE: MKL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Markel Group Inc (MKL) by analysts is $1577.00, which is $348.7 above the current market price. The public float for MKL is 13.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of MKL was 39.99K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MKL) stock’s latest price update

Markel Group Inc (NYSE: MKL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1492.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-02 that Kinsale Capital is a specialty insurer that has grown at nearly 40% compounded annually since 2016. Its fast growth has earned it a premium valuation.

MKL’s Market Performance

MKL’s stock has fallen by -10.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.87% and a quarterly drop of -11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Markel Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.60% for MKL’s stock, with a -6.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MKL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1750 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKL Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKL fell by -10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,464.02. In addition, Markel Group Inc saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKL starting from MARKEL STEVEN A, who sale 348 shares at the price of $1468.01 back on Sep 07. After this action, MARKEL STEVEN A now owns 69,668 shares of Markel Group Inc, valued at $510,866 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Lawrence A, the Director of Markel Group Inc, purchase 10 shares at $1455.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Cunningham Lawrence A is holding 483 shares at $14,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Markel Group Inc stands at -2.46. The total capital return value is set at 1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.57. Equity return is now at value 14.57, with 4.83 for asset returns.

Based on Markel Group Inc (MKL), the company’s capital structure generated 35.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.28. Total debt to assets is 11.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Markel Group Inc (MKL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.