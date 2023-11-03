Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MARA is 5.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) is $11.19, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for MARA is 204.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.54% of that float. On November 03, 2023, MARA’s average trading volume was 29.87M shares.

The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) has decreased by -1.42 when compared to last closing price of 9.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Marathon Digital (MARA) third-quarter 2023 revenues are likely to have surged year over year.

MARA’s Market Performance

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has experienced a 9.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.00% rise in the past month, and a -35.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for MARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.14% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $8.30 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MARA Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +20.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc saw 184.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from SWAMI ASHU, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, SWAMI ASHU now owns 7,491 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $151,833 using the latest closing price.

Ouissal Said, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ouissal Said is holding 10,217 shares at $59,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.78 for the present operating margin

-28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc stands at -583.20. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -34.31 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 203.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.00. Total debt to assets is 65.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 202.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.