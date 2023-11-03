Make Informed Decisions with ITT Inc (ITT) Stock Updates

In the past week, ITT stock has gone up by 6.91%, with a monthly gain of 3.49% and a quarterly plunge of -1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for ITT Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.73% for ITT’s stock, with a 9.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) is above average at 19.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ITT Inc (ITT) is $115.00, which is $13.14 above the current market price. The public float for ITT is 81.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITT on November 03, 2023 was 424.11K shares.

ITT) stock’s latest price update

ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT)’s stock price has increased by 6.16 compared to its previous closing price of 93.97. However, the company has seen a 6.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Operations sector have probably already heard of Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and ITT (ITT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of ITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $74 based on the research report published on July 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ITT Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITT rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.34. In addition, ITT Inc saw 23.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITT starting from Lembesis Maurine C., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $101.44 back on Aug 04. After this action, Lembesis Maurine C. now owns 17,146 shares of ITT Inc, valued at $405,744 using the latest closing price.

Ghirardo Carlo, the SVP & Pres Motion Technologies of ITT Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $101.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Ghirardo Carlo is holding 17,029 shares at $101,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.74 for the present operating margin

+30.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITT Inc stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.96. Equity return is now at value 19.56, with 11.23 for asset returns.

Based on ITT Inc (ITT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.27. Total debt to assets is 14.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ITT Inc (ITT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.