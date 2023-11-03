MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAG is 1.11.

The average price predicted by analysts for MAG is $16.78, which is $6.5 above the current price. The public float for MAG is 92.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAG on November 03, 2023 was 575.22K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MAG) stock’s latest price update

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.98 in relation to its previous close of 10.12. However, the company has experienced a -2.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that With silver prices gaining lately and the demand for the metal remaining strong, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining – Silver industry look upbeat. Stocks like MAG, EXK and ASM are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has seen a -2.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.45% gain in the past month and a -9.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for MAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.01% for MAG stock, with a simple moving average of -13.38% for the last 200 days.

MAG Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -33.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The total capital return value is set at -3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 7.23, with 7.12 for asset returns.

Based on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.